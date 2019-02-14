Pacers' Darren Collison: Healthy stat line in loss
Collison totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 30 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Collison had another strong showing in the assist department, dishing seven helpers in Wednesday's loss. Averaging a career high in assists (5.9) this season, Collison has stepped up his production as of late, averaging 7.0 assists over his last eight games.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Responds well from tough showing•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Steps up against old squad•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 20 in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out 10 helpers in loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Flounders in 25 minutes•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Just misses double-double in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...