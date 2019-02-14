Pacers' Darren Collison: Healthy stat line in loss

Collison totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 30 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Collison had another strong showing in the assist department, dishing seven helpers in Wednesday's loss. Averaging a career high in assists (5.9) this season, Collison has stepped up his production as of late, averaging 7.0 assists over his last eight games.