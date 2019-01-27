Pacers' Darren Collison: Just misses double-double in loss

Collison scored 18 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 106-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

The point guard has dished at least eight assists in three straight games and scored at least 16 points in four straight, his most consistent stretch of the season to date. With Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the year, the Pacers will need Collison to step up in the scoring department, and at least for one night he was able to do his part