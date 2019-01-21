Pacers' Darren Collison: Just misses double-double

Collison scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Hornets.

The Pacers' backcourt did most of the damage in this one, as Collison and Victor Oladipo combined for 40 points and 16 dimes. Collison's usage is down this season with the offense mainly running through Oladipo, but he's shown a little more of a spark since Christmas, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers over the last 13 games.