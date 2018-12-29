Pacers' Darren Collison: Lights out shooting performance
Collison racked up 19 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 24 minutes Friday against Detroit.
Collison didn't miss a shot on the night and committed just one turnover in what turned out to be a stellar final line for fantasy owners. Despite his 8.8 ppg average in December (14 games), he's finished each of his previous three contests with 11 or more points and is shooting 64.0 percent over that stretch. Given his lack of scoring consistency this season, it seems unlikely that Collison's recent hot streak will last for much longer.
