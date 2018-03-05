Pacers' Darren Collison: Likely out another week
Coach Nate McMillan said Collison (knee) isn't expected to return this week, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Collison has missed the Pacers' last nine games and appears ready to sit out the next three as well with games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week. It's certainly possible Colison misses more time following that, though tentatively consider Sunday's matchup with the Celtics his next opportunity to take the court. Look for additional updates to be provided once Collison is back on the floor for practice and for the time being, Cory Joseph should continue to work as the team's starting point guard.
