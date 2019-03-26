Pacers' Darren Collison: Likely to play Wednesday

Collison (quad) participated in Tuesday's practice and is expected to play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Collison has missed the last three games with a right quad bruise, but it looks like he is on track to play after logging a full practice Tuesday. Should Collison officially return as the Pacers' starting point guard, Cory Joesph would return back to his role off the bench.