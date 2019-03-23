Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable
Collison (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Collison has already missed the last two games with a bruised right quad, but there's hope that he'll be able to return to the lineup Saturday. The Pacers will wait until shootaround to give him a final evaluation, but if he is, indeed, cleared, he'd likely take back the starting point guard spot from Cory Joseph.
