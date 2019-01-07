Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Collison is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore right leg.
The designation is a bit vague, but Collison's status is now something to keep an eye on as Tuesday's game approaches. Look for an update at shootaround, and if his status is ultimately in jeopardy, Cory Joseph (thigh), Tyreke Evans and Aaron Holiday could be in position to benefit.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Modest numbers in road loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Turns in another solid line•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Lights out shooting performance•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Turns in quality outing•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 17 dimes Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops team-high 23 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.