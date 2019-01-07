Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable Tuesday

Collison is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore right leg.

The designation is a bit vague, but Collison's status is now something to keep an eye on as Tuesday's game approaches. Look for an update at shootaround, and if his status is ultimately in jeopardy, Cory Joseph (thigh), Tyreke Evans and Aaron Holiday could be in position to benefit.

