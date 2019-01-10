Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable

Collison is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

While he hasn't missed any time, Collison has been dealing with soreness in his right leg, and the Pacers will wait until shootaround Friday morning to update his status. The point guard played 22 minutes in Wednesday's blowout loss to Boston, finishing with seven points, two assists and three steals.

