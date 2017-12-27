Pacers' Darren Collison: Manages just five points in blowout loss

Collison tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 18 minutes during a 107-83 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Collison's five points marked his lowest scoring total of the month so far. The team got blown out in the loss, which also resulted in him playing a season-low 18 minutes. It was possibly Collison's worst game of the season, as he failed to register a single assist for the first time all year.