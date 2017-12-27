Pacers' Darren Collison: Manages just five points in blowout loss
Collison tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 18 minutes during a 107-83 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.
Collison's five points marked his lowest scoring total of the month so far. The team got blown out in the loss, which also resulted in him playing a season-low 18 minutes. It was possibly Collison's worst game of the season, as he failed to register a single assist for the first time all year.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable Sunday vs. Denver•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 17-8 in win over Toronto•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...