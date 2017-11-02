Pacers' Darren Collison: Misses one field goal, commits one turnover
Collison collected 25 points (9-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Not only did Collison drop an already impressive 25 points and eight assists Wednesday, he did it while missing two total shots and committing only one turnover. He had been cold over the team's past two games, combining for 11 points and eight assists. But, he made up for it in a big way against the Cavaliers, helping propel the team to victory.
