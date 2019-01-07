Pacers' Darren Collison: Modest numbers in road loss
Collison tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and one steal across 24 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 121-105 loss to the Raptors.
Though Collison is shooting the ball well from the field (60 percent) and distance (58.8 percent) over the Pacers' last six games, it hasn't translated to a bump in playing time. He's fallen below the 30-minute threshold in each contest as coach Nate McMillan has continued to rely heavily on Cory Joseph off the bench. The two point guards look destined to continue cannibalizing one another's fantasy value, rendering Collison more of a streaming option than a must-start player in most 12-team formats or shallower.
