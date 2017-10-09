Pacers' Darren Collison: On tap for 12-minute stint Monday

Collison is expected to play about 12 minutes in the Pacers' third preseason contest Monday against the Pistons, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

All of Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanvoic, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner are scheduled to sit out the exhibition for rest purposes, leaving Collison as the only projected opening night starter in the lineup. While those absences should allow Collison to enjoy some healthy usage during his time on the floor, head coach Nate McMillan's stated desire to restrict the veteran's minutes Monday will limit the point guard's upside in daily contests. Collison is coming off a 2016-17 campaign with the Kings in which he averaged 13.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game, and though he'll stick in a starting role after signing with Indiana in July, he could see a downgrade in playing time this season with a highly capable backup in Cory Joseph behind him on the depth chart.