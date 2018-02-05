Pacers' Darren Collison: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Collison (knee) will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Collison was listed as questionable for Monday's game with a bruised left knee, but the issue is apparently more serious, and he'll undergo surgery -- albeit relatively minor surgery -- in the coming days. Expect Collison to return shortly after the All-Star break, and in the meantime, Cory Joseph figures to fill in as the starter.