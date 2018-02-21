Pacers' Darren Collison: Out at least another week
Collison (knee) will remain out for at least another week, Pacers reporter Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Collison is two weeks removed from having his left knee scoped, and while the All-Star break gave him some extra time to recover, he's still a week, or perhaps more, away from getting back to game action. As a result, expect Cory Joseph and Joe Young to continue absorbing the bulk of the minutes at point guard.
