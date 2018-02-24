Pacers' Darren Collison: Out for four-game road trip
Collison (knee) will be out for the Pacers' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Monday at Dallas and ends after March 4's game at Washington. According to coach Nate McMillan, "The recovery is not going as fast as we thought it would so it's going to take a bit of time. I'd say on this road trip, he won't be back."
The team's starting point guard has been out over the past five games due to a left knee bruise, which has prompted Cory Joseph to assume the starting role. Over this stretch, Joseph has averaged just 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.6 minutes per game, ceding much of the team's usage to Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out at least another week•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Registers 19 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Back in starting lineup•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...