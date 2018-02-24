Pacers' Darren Collison: Out for four-game road trip

Collison (knee) will be out for the Pacers' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Monday at Dallas and ends after March 4's game at Washington. According to coach Nate McMillan, "The recovery is not going as fast as we thought it would so it's going to take a bit of time. I'd say on this road trip, he won't be back."

The team's starting point guard has been out over the past five games due to a left knee bruise, which has prompted Cory Joseph to assume the starting role. Over this stretch, Joseph has averaged just 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.6 minutes per game, ceding much of the team's usage to Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson.