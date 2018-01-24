Pacers' Darren Collison: Out for personal reasons Wednesday

Collison will miss Wednesday's contest against the Suns for personal reasons.

The specifics of his absence or how long he is expected to be out are unclear, though we know he'll miss Wednesday's contest. In his stead, Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson are candidates to absorb Collison's minutes -- both making for intriguing DFS plays.

