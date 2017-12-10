Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Sunday vs. Nuggets
Collison (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Collison suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Cavaliers and while it's not considered to be anything serious, the Pacers will take a cautious approach and hold him out Sunday. He's being considered day-to-day moving forward, with his next shot to take the floor coming on Wednesday against the Thunder. Cory Joseph will start at point guard in Collison's place and should see the bulk of the workload.
