Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Thursday
Collison (quad) will not play Thursday against Golden State, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Collison come into the day questionable, and he'll ultimately miss a second straight game while he nurses a bruised right quad. Expect Cory Joseph to make another start in the veteran's place.
