Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Tuesday
Collison (quad) is out Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
As expected, Collison will sit out Tuesday's game. In his place, Cory Joseph will draw the start.
