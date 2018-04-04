Pacers' Darren Collison: Perfect three-point shooting night
Collison finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five assists and two steals during Tuesday's 107-104 loss at Denver.
Collision shot the ball very efficiently Tuesday, as he drained a perfect 4-of-4 three-point attempts while producing his highest scoring total since dropping 22 points against the Raptors back on Mar. 15. In 13 games since coming back from his knee injury, the former UCLA standout is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 points per game.
