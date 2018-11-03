Pacers' Darren Collison: Plays 36 minutes in Friday's win

Collison had 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.

Collison connected on the go-ahead basket after struggling for most of the contest. Fantasy owners should take solace in the fact that coach Nate McMillan could've easily opted to replace Collison with Corey Joseph or Tyreke Evans (41 minutes combined) but instead chose to stick with the starter down the stretch.