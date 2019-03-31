Pacers' Darren Collison: Posts 24 points, nine dimes in loss
Collison collected 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Magic.
Collison was extremely efficient offensively, amassing at least 20 points for the seventh time through 74 appearances this season. With the Pacers still in contention for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, Collison and the rest of the regulars should be expected to maintain their usual roles across the final five regular season games.
