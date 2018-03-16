Pacers' Darren Collison: Posts team-high 22 points Thursday
Collison recorded 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during a 106-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Collison had his best offensive game since his return from injury Thursday, as his 22 points marked a team high in the loss. He outplayed starting point guard Cory Joseph, who had just six points. Collison could return to the starting lineup soon, as the 28 minutes marked the most he's received since the return from injury.
