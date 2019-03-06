Pacers' Darren Collison: Pours in 22 points Tuesday

Collison registered 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.

Collison backed up a huge double-double his last time out with another 20-point scoring performance, bringing his averages to 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his two contests. These numbers are what owners want Collison to be posting every night with Victor Oladipo (knee) out, and it seems like Collison is starting to show signs of being that player.