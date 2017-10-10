Pacers' Darren Collison: Provides four points, three assists Monday

Collison tallied four points (2-4 FG), three assists and two rebounds across 15 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Pistons.

Collison, who is seemingly in line to be the Pacers' No. 1 point guard, has seemed to gel nicely in his new environment. Across 59 minutes of preseason action, he's put together 18 points, 12 assists, eight steals and eight rebounds. While the team also acquired Cory Joseph in the offseason, who may compete with Collison for the starting job as the season goes on, Collison is likely worth a look in the later rounds of standard fantasy drafts considering he'll be the team's starter for the time being.