Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable Sunday vs. Denver
Collison (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Nuggets.
Collison was held out of the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore knee, which he's been nursing on and off this season. He'll likely test out the knee during morning shootaround Sunday, with another update on his status likely to emerge then. If he's held out, Cory Joseph would probably absorb most of the minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 17-8 in win over Toronto•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Misses one field goal, commits one turnover•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Continues to impress Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...