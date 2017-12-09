Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable Sunday vs. Denver

Collison (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Nuggets.

Collison was held out of the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore knee, which he's been nursing on and off this season. He'll likely test out the knee during morning shootaround Sunday, with another update on his status likely to emerge then. If he's held out, Cory Joseph would probably absorb most of the minutes at point guard.