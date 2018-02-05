Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable vs. Wizards
Collison is considered questionable to play Monday against the Wizards due to a bruised left knee.
Collison apparently picked up the bruise during Saturday's win over the Sixers, in which he played 33 minutes and had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds, a block and two steals. It's likely nothing serious, but if the discomfort persists into the afternoon, it's possible the 30-year-old could be held out, which would mean increased minutes for Cory Joseph and Joe Young.
