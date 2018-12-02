Pacers' Darren Collison: Records 12-assist double-doube
Collison provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, six steals and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.
In the search for output absorbers in Victor Oladipo's (knee) absence, Collison looks like one of the prime beneficiaries. His 12 assists and six steals were both season-highs, and since Oladipo went down, he's averaged 7.4 assists per game. With Oladipo out, Collison is required to get the ball to more playmakers, and his dime totals have bumped up as a result. If he's on the waiver wire, Collison is an excellent streaming play while Oladipo is sidelined.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Season highs in assists and boards•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Bounces back in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Plays 36 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Collects 17 points Monday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.