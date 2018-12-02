Pacers' Darren Collison: Records 12-assist double-doube

Collison provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, six steals and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

In the search for output absorbers in Victor Oladipo's (knee) absence, Collison looks like one of the prime beneficiaries. His 12 assists and six steals were both season-highs, and since Oladipo went down, he's averaged 7.4 assists per game. With Oladipo out, Collison is required to get the ball to more playmakers, and his dime totals have bumped up as a result. If he's on the waiver wire, Collison is an excellent streaming play while Oladipo is sidelined.