Pacers' Darren Collison: Registers 19 points Friday

Collison totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, six steals, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing the last game with personal issues, Collison returned to the tune of a season-high in steals, swiping six passes. He continues to be an inconsistent offensive player for the Pacers, but lines like Friday night's proves why he is a good enough point guard to earn solid minutes on a nightly basis.