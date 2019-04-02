Pacers' Darren Collison: Remains out Wednesday

Collison (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

This will be Collison's second straight game on the sideline since this groin injury was uncovered, and the details surrounding it remain unclear. With just four games left and the Pacers essentially locked into a first-round matchup with the Celtics, however, the team likely won't rush its starting point guard back to the floor. Cory Joseph should again get the start at point guard in Collison's absence.