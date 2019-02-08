Pacers' Darren Collison: Responds well from tough showing

Collison scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with five assists and a steal in 26 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.

Collison was held in check during Indiana's previous matchup with the Lakers (five points), but he put together a strong outing in a 116-92 victory, his team's fourth straight win. The UCLA product has playing above expectations recently, averaging 15.4 points in his previous five contests, which is considerably higher than his 10.2 ppg season scoring average. Collison will aim to keep it rolling Saturday against Cleveland.