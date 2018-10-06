Pacers' Darren Collison: Resting Saturday
Collison is resting Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Coach Nate McMillan is resting his starters Saturday, allowing the bench to get some extra run. Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday should see expanded roles.
