Pacers' Darren Collison: Returns to form with 10 assists off bench
Collison scored two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over the Celtics.
While he didn't convert a single field goal, he certainly was effective in getting the ball to the right people in limited action. IT's only Collison's second game since returning from injury so he won't be productive in all categories just yet, but Collison's return to action will give the Pacers a much-needed shot in the arm. Cory Joseph had been merely adequate as his replacement.
