Pacers' Darren Collison: Ruled out Monday

Collison will not play Monday against the Pistons due to a groin injury.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, which Collison apparently suffered during Saturday's narrow loss to the Magic. With Wes Matthews (hamstring) also ruled out Monday, the Pacers will likely turn to Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans for increased minutes, while Aaron Holiday could also re-enter the rotation.

