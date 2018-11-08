Pacers' Darren Collison: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss
Collison had zero points (0-3 FG), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 loss to the 76ers.
Collison delivered a dud, spending most of the game on the sidelines as Corey Joseph earned 31 minutes and Tyreke Evans earned 21 minutes. Coach Nate McMillan has proven willing to ride the hot hand among the three, and Joseph remains the team's best defensive point guard. Overall, Collison is typically a passable low-end starter in standard leagues, though the addition of Evans and continued presence of Joseph does complicate things a bit.
