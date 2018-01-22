Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 15 points on Sunday
Collison posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 94=86 win over the Spurs.
Although Collison has shown difficulty in out-pacing] Cory Joesph at point guard in recent weeks, that wasn't the case on 'Sunday. Although Collison is the clear-cut starter, Jsoeph is seeing almost 29 minutes off the bench in 'January, which is slowly chipping away at Collison's value. This situation warrants a closer look for Collison owners in seasonal formats.
