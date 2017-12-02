Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 in Friday's loss
Collison scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-115 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran point guard continues to struggle with his own offense, having scored only 12 points total over his previous two starts and hitting for double digits in points in barely half his games, but Collison has supplied at least five dimes in 18 of 23 contests this season, and his 6.5 assists per game would be a career high if he can keep it up.
