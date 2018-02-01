Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 points Wednesday

Collison produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Collison has found a nice role on the Pacers as a nightly double-digit scorer who earns a solid amount of assists. With Myles Turner returning to the starting lineup, the point totals may decrease, but he should have plenty of more opportunities to feed the weapons surrounding him to boost his assist values to make him a potential double-digit assist threat on some nights.