Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 20 in win

Collison totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes in the Pacers' win over the Heat on Saturday.

Collison contributed his second-highest point total of the season, handing out six assists. With Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the year, Collison will be expected to contribute more on offense from here on out.