Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 21 in loss

Collison totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Collison scored his second-most points of the month in Monday's loss, contributing across the stat sheet. He's had to take on an expanded role without Victor Oladipo (knee), and Collison has responded well, making him a reliable fantasy guard on most nights.