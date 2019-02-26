Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 21 in loss
Collison totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Collison scored his second-most points of the month in Monday's loss, contributing across the stat sheet. He's had to take on an expanded role without Victor Oladipo (knee), and Collison has responded well, making him a reliable fantasy guard on most nights.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Healthy stat line in loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Responds well from tough showing•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Steps up against old squad•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 20 in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out 10 helpers in loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Flounders in 25 minutes•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.