Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores season-high 30 points
Collison scored 30 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 12-12 FT) to go along with two rebounds and eight assists over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 win over Memphis.
Starting with a 20 point first half, Collison displayed an exceptional shot, sinking 6-of-9 in the opening 24 minutes. The Indiana guard, who averaged 11.6 points entering Wednesday's action, capitalized on a strong start en route to a season-high 30 points against Memphis. However, Collison was held to 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field in the second half. Reliant heavily on the free throw line (12-of-12), Collison's scoring distribution was closer to bland than impressive.
