Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores team-high 22 points Friday
Collison scored 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday' 97-95 win against Cleveland.
Collison led all Indiana scorers on an extremely efficient 9-of-11 from the floor for 22 points. While his 12.5 points per game average is solid, efficiency is the guard's strength. For the season, Collison is shooting a career-high 49.8 percent on 9.1 shots per game. As a result, Friday's 22 points are an added bonus for Collison, who has surpassed the 20 point mark in only five games to date.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out seven assists Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Manages just five points in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable Sunday vs. Denver•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...