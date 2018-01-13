Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores team-high 22 points Friday

Collison scored 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday' 97-95 win against Cleveland.

Collison led all Indiana scorers on an extremely efficient 9-of-11 from the floor for 22 points. While his 12.5 points per game average is solid, efficiency is the guard's strength. For the season, Collison is shooting a career-high 49.8 percent on 9.1 shots per game. As a result, Friday's 22 points are an added bonus for Collison, who has surpassed the 20 point mark in only five games to date.