Pacers' Darren Collison: Scuffles from field Tuesday
Collison provided three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.
It was an unforeseen clunker for Collison, who'd put up double-digit point totals in six of the seven games prior to Tuesday. The nine-year veteran has been serving as a solid source of supplementary offense alongside the efforts of Victor Oladipo, and despite the difficult offensive night against the Warriors, is still averaging a serviceable 11.4 points (on 49.4 percent shooting), 5.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 26.7 minutes in 10 March games.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Collects eight assists in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Posts team-high 22 points Thursday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Returns to form with 10 assists off bench•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Goes for 17 points in return•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...