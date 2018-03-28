Pacers' Darren Collison: Scuffles from field Tuesday

Collison provided three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

It was an unforeseen clunker for Collison, who'd put up double-digit point totals in six of the seven games prior to Tuesday. The nine-year veteran has been serving as a solid source of supplementary offense alongside the efforts of Victor Oladipo, and despite the difficult offensive night against the Warriors, is still averaging a serviceable 11.4 points (on 49.4 percent shooting), 5.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 26.7 minutes in 10 March games.