Pacers' Darren Collison: Season highs in assists and boards
Collison contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-94 win over the Jazz.
Collison stepped up with Victor Oladipo (sore knee) sidelined and provided his most well-rounded effort of the campaign, posting season highs in assists and rebounds. It's unclear whether Oladipo will be ready to go for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, but if not Collison could once again shoulder additional responsibility in the playmaking department.
