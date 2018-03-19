Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting at point guard Monday

Collison will rejoin the starting lineup at point guard for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Since returning from an injury in early March, Collison has come off the bench over the last five games, averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 24.2 minutes. However, the Pacers are finally ready to re-insert Collison into the top unit now that he's had time to get back into the flow of things, which likely means he'll push for a 30-plus minute workload. In the corresponding move, Cory Joseph heads back to the and could see a slightly decreased role.