Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting Wednesday

Collison will be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Collison had missed the previous three games with a quad bruise, but he was able to go through shootaround in the morning, and he'll reclaim his usual spot in the starting backcourt. The veteran's return will likely send Cory Joseph back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories