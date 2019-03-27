Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting Wednesday
Collison will be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Collison had missed the previous three games with a quad bruise, but he was able to go through shootaround in the morning, and he'll reclaim his usual spot in the starting backcourt. The veteran's return will likely send Cory Joseph back to the bench.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.