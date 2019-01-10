Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting Wednesday
Collison will get the start for Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics.
As expected, Collison, who was experienced some leg pain after Tuesday's win over Cleveland, will start Wednesday. The veteran point-guard is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.6 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Available Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Modest numbers in road loss•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.