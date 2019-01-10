Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting Wednesday

Collison will get the start for Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics.

As expected, Collison, who was experienced some leg pain after Tuesday's win over Cleveland, will start Wednesday. The veteran point-guard is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.6 minutes per game on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories