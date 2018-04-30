Pacers' Darren Collison: Stellar shooting effort in Game 7 loss
Collison tallied 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 40 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
The veteran point guard was outstanding while providing crucial offensive support for backcourt mate Victor Oladipo. Collison's 69.2 percent success rate from the floor was his highest of the series and represented his third game with better than 60.0 percent shooting against the Cavaliers overall. The nine-year pro's scoring total was also his best of the seven games, a fitting cap to what was a solid first season of the second Pacers tenure of his career.
