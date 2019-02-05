Pacers' Darren Collison: Steps up against old squad

Collison scored a team-high 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Pelicans.

Playing against the team that selected him 21st overall in the 2009 draft, Collison came through with some big baskets down the stretch and scored the Pacers' final six points of the night to secure the win. The point guard's averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.8 three-pointers in six games since Victor Oladipo (knee) got hurt, and Collison's scoring role could continue to grow as the team adjusts to the loss of its star player.